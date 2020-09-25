Technavio has been monitoring the conformal coatings market for automotive electronics and it is poised to grow by 305.01 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200925005200/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALTANA AG, CHT Group, Dow Inc., Dymax Corp., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Master Bond Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Von Roll Holding AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the regulations on high emissions of VOC might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics 2020-2024: Segmentation

Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics is segmented as below:

Product Acrylic Silicone Urethane Epoxy Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The conformal coatings market for automotive electronics report covers the following areas:

Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics Size

Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics Trends

Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for UV-curable coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the conformal coatings market for automotive electronics growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist conformal coatings market for automotive electronics growth during the next five years

Estimation of the conformal coatings market for automotive electronics size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the conformal coatings market for automotive electronics

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of conformal coatings market for automotive electronics, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Explore Technavio

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200925005200/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/