Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston, Reports Record-Breaking $20+ Million in August 2020 Closed Sales

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' Luxury Collection realtor, Debra Johnston, closed $20,514,000 in August 2020 sales based on sold price representing both Atlanta Luxury Sellers and Buyers.

Top Atlanta luxury agent, Debra Johnston, has worked closely with buyers and sellers to successfully close six gorgeous homes in August of 2020. Through innovative marketing initiatives resulting in National press exposure for her Sellers' listings, Debra has effectively targeted Buyers for the homes she represents. Through her extensive knowledge of Atlanta Luxury Real Estate, Debra propitiously matched the Buyers she represents with the perfect home. Debra Johnston continues to raise the bar for the level of expertise and professionalism Atlanta Buyers and Sellers expect, which has subsequently brought her unparalleled success in the Atlanta luxury real estate market.

Debra Johnston represented the following properties in closed sales of August 2020. More information on these sold homes can be found at https://debraajohnston.com/sold-featured-listing/

Represented The Transaction For Seller

Private Resort-Like Retreat on 8.4 Acres- 40 Cates Ridge Road - $7,500,000

Exceptional Tuxedo Park Estate- 450 Blackland Road NW - $4,179,000

Open Living New Construction Residence- 3995 Randall Mill Road NW - $3,200,000

Traditional Brick Homes- 1685 Winterthur Close - $875,000

Gated Private Buckhead Ranch- 1444 Cave Road NW - $660,000

Represented The Transaction For Buyer

Sandy Springs Custom New Construction- 505 Kenbrook Drive - $4,100,000

About Debra Johnston

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta's top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond Member for the past 3 consecutive years and the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past six consecutive years. She continues to surpass client expectations, as demonstrated in her sales volume performance for over 16 years in Atlanta's luxury market, serving her extensive clientele network.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary, cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality, providing top customer service. With over sixteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and, ultimately, a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Atlanta's premier luxury properties or to find your next home, please view Debra Johnston's website at https://debraajohnston.com or her YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/Debrajvideos

