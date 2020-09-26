Technavio has been monitoring the single-use bioprocessing system market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity is a major trend driving the growth of the market

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 10.85% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 2.91 bn.

C3M Co., Avantor Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., are some of the major market participants.

The growing product advancements and automation is one of the major factors driving the market.

The North America region will contribute 37% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C3M Co., Avantor Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing product advancements and automation will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market is segmented as below:

Product Bags And Mixers Bioreactors And Fermenters Filtration Devices And Sampling Systems Bioprocess Containers Other Products

Application MAb Production Vaccine Production Plant Cell Cultivation PSCTs Other Applications

End-user Pharmaceutical Companies CROs And CMOs Biotechnology Companies Academic And Research Institutions

Geographic Landscape Asia Europe North America ROW



Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The single-use bioprocessing system market report covers the following areas:

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Size

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Trends

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity as one of the prime reasons driving the single-use bioprocessing system market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist single-use bioprocessing system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the single-use bioprocessing system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the single-use bioprocessing system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of single-use bioprocessing system market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Bags and mixers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bioreactors and fermenters Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Filtration devices and sampling systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bioprocess containers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

mAb production Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Vaccine production Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plant cell cultivation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PSCTs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other applications Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Pharmaceutical companies Market size and forecast 2019-2024

CROs and CMOs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Biotechnology companies Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Academic and research institutions Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Rising focus of market vendors on strategic partnerships

Growing product advancements and automation

Increasing adoption of modular facilities among biomanufacturers

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Avantor Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Danaher Corp.

Eppendorf AG

General Electric Co.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Solaris Biotechnology Srl

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

