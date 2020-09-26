S7E7HAN: Success Story of a Millennial Dropshipper - Stephan Walouch

A 19-year-old Austrian Dropshipper -Stephan Walouch - scaled his E-commerce store to $360,000 in less than 4 months. Just outstanding!

LARNACA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2020 / Stephan is a 19-year-old Austrian guy who's spent a great amount of time staring at his screen, watching his Online Shop Stats, and he has really clear ideas about how to succeed in this new economic paradigm. Apart from being a Dropshipping expert, he runs an Instagram channel called s7e7han, where he coaches people how to run their e-Commerce store. Today, Stephan is disclosing his amazing story of success.

He told us:

"I've only ever had one job before, and that was as an IT Technician. I worked as one for 2 1/2 years till I quit when I turned 18 years old. Employment history doesn't mean anything when you decide to take life into your own hands. I made my first buck online when I was 16 I started with building niche Instagram sites and affiliate marketing over these channels. After that I started to invest some money into cryptocurrencies. In 2017 I launched my first dropshipping store and reached $ 10k in sales. But, After a while, I faced a lot of problems with my supplier and I lost all the money (and extra, to refunds). I only found real success with e-commerce - Shopify dropshipping through Aliexpress. 2 years after this, In 2019, I invested more money and finally created mynew store and smashed over $360,000k in revenue.

Right now, I'm super excited to see where I can go from here. In 2020 and beyond, my goal is to explore places I haven't mapped out before, like building up a million-dollar brand.

I always wanted to be my own boss. Being your own boss means that you set your own goal setting and deadlines, and most important, stick with them".

Any entrepreneur faces problems

When scaling a dropshipping store, it's easy to get caught up in the sales and marketing operations forgetting the back end, and this could lead to several problems: stock issues, orders delay, and even suppliers completely disappearing. The after-sale process is more important than acquiring a customer. Because without proper execution, even delivering a quality product, your business won"t be sustainable. This whole thing is like a puzzle and it's the massive problem that brand new dropshippers face, often unexpectedly.

Dropshipping it's a really attractive business model for anyone to launch his own startup: low kick-start costs, not having products in stock to handle, no need to be a logistic expert. But No puzzle comes out already assembled.

Stephan Walouch keeps saying:

"Even after you finish the puzzle, there will always be a new one to complete. This time, maybe you'll try 1000 pieces instead of 200. Moreover, don't be afraid to share what you're doing and ask for help. My real breakthroughs happened when I connected with people in facebook groups. Networking is a powerful thing. It helps to discuss, brainstorm, share your findings, and see what is working for others".

Blazing the e-commerce and digital marketing trail

Stephan Walouch is definitely one of the top young dropshipper entrepreneurs who have contributed significantly to the e-commerce revolution we are witnessing today. A great visionary with innovative ideas and the potential to bring them into action. He is an accomplished leader who harnesses the power of his team to stay true to the vision his companies put forward. With his skills crossing over technology, marketing, and lean operational effectiveness. His brand's been launching innovative solutions for customers to leverage the massive opportunities of e-commerce.

