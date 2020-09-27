Leading diamond producers introduce Natural Diamond Council with a star-studded campaign starring Ana de Armas

- The new campaign, "For Moments Like No Other," highlights the versatile beauty of natural diamonds

DUBAI, U.A.E., Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading diamond producers, Diamond Producers Association relaunched as the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) to promote the desirability of natural diamonds and support the integrity of the natural diamond industry. As an industry authority, the NDC aims to become the go-to digital publisher for innovative content covering all that's new and exciting in the industry. With the repositioning of the brand, NDC has launched their first ever celebrity-led TVC campaign, 'For Moments Like No Other', with the gorgeous Hollywood actress Ana de Armas.

This new campaign marks a number of firsts for the Natural Diamond Council, in addition to welcoming its first Hollywood headliner. It is the first celebrity-fronted campaign for a diamond group (brand agnostic), adding an important contribution to an industry that supports the livelihoods of roughly 10 million people worldwide. This is also the first campaign dedicated to NDC's "Only Natural Diamonds" platform, and the first marketing initiative to showcase such a diverse roster of Jewellery designers that work with natural diamonds in exceptionally modern ways.

Ana De Armas, a rising Hollywood star, shines in the multi-part campaign, which was developed to celebrate the myriad connections that lead to natural diamonds being worn or exchanged. Ana's elegant, effervescent and easygoing demeanor reflects the next chapter in the history of natural diamonds; a mindset in which the traditional tenets of diamond-wearing and exchanging are dismantled, leaving an open playing field in their place. Ana is seen in laid-back outdoor settings with friends, with a parent, and with a partner. In this, a fresh, opened-up association continues to be emphasized: diamonds are not solely the purview of romantic interests or formal occasions. They are meant for every type of connection. The campaign, which was lensed in coastal Portugal, directed by Manu Cossu and photographed by Camilla Åkrans will have a global presence, running in India, the United States of America, United Kingdom and China. In India, it was launched with a digital first strategy on OTT platforms starting 19th September to target the affluent, informed luxury consumer and will release on television on leading premium Hindi & English channels. The campaign's 30-second hero spot aired at the IPL will be complemented by a series of shorter video segments, spotlighting the various relationships portrayed from the clip.

"I love thinking of diamonds this way, as special emblems of even our small personal moments," said Ms. Ana de Armas. "They represent joy, warmth and beauty."

Richa Singh, Managing Director, NDC, India, said: "It was a challenge to put together the brand and campaign launch when the world is going through such tough times, but it has been a rewarding experience. The campaign fits perfectly as consumers have greater respect for everything natural and want to buy fewer but better things. They are looking for things that last and have a meaning and emotion attached to it. We wish to create desirability for diamonds in the mind of consumers when it comes to celebrating life's every moment and our campaign featuring Ana De Armas portrays that beautifully. The TVC redefines special moments, celebrating a variety of personal connections with natural diamonds.'

Link to the campaign - https://youtu.be/SfQJiGJO5Bo

The new digital platform www.onlynaturaldiamonds.in focus is on inspiring and educating consumers globally about the values and heritage of natural diamonds as well as promoting their desirability. Areas of focus will include access to the sustainability and ethical practices of the producers as well as buying guides, all presented in a dynamic and engaging tone. The website offers insightful coverage under six key pillars connecting the natural diamond world - 'Epic Diamonds', 'Hollywood & Pop Culture', 'Love & Diamonds,' 'Style & Innovation,' 'Diamonds 101' and 'Inside the Diamond World.'

