Verbund: Austrian utility company Verbund and oil and gas company OMV have reached an agreement on the acquisition of a 51% stake in Gas Connect Austria GmbH. The agreed purchase price for OMV's 51% stake in Gas Connect Austria GmbH amounts to Euro 271 mn. Verbund will also assume Gas Connect Austria GmbH's outstanding liabilities to OMV as at the time of closing in 2021. As of 31 December 2019, the liabilities amounted to Euro 165.9 mn. The purchase price implies an enterprise value for Gas Connect Austria GmbH (for 100% of the debt-free company) of Euro 980 mn. Verbund does not expect the transaction to have any effects on its full-year 2020 guidance because the closing will not take place until 2021, depending on the length of time required to issue the necessary official permits and ...

