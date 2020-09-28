Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) groupis the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200927005059/en/

Contacts:

Veolia Group Media Relations

Laurent Obadia Sandrine Guendoul

Tel.+ 33 1 85 57 42 16

sandrine.guendoul@veolia

Analysts Investor Relations

Ronald Wasylec Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. 33 1 85 57 84 76 84 80

investor-relations@veolia.com