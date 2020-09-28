Anzeige
Montag, 28.09.2020
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
6,5266,60008:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2020 | 07:41
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces change to Board of Directors


London, September 28, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that Nelda J. Connors, an independent member of the board of directors of CNH Industrial N.V. (the "Board") and member of its Audit Committee, has decided to step down with immediate effect.

"I have greatly enjoyed my tenure with CNH Industrial. It has become evident, however, that owing to multiple existing executive obligations, I did not feel I was able to dedicate sufficient time to appropriately follow my commitments to the Company's board," said Ms. Connors.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20200928_PR_CNH_Industrial_Board_of_Directors_Change (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fc25c086-0323-4c88-b09c-ed67bffc6a76)
