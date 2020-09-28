CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.09.2020;Das Instrument IM11 FR0013470168 IMPLANET SA EO 0,40 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.09.2020

The instrument IM11 FR0013470168 IMPLANET SA EO 0,40 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2020

