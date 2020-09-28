CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.09.2020;Das Instrument MZ8 JP3885780001 MIZUHO FINL GROUP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.09.2020

The instrument MZ8 JP3885780001 MIZUHO FINL GROUP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2020

