CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.09.2020;Das Instrument N9L JP3700200003 NIPPON LIGHT MET. HLDGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.09.2020

The instrument N9L JP3700200003 NIPPON LIGHT MET. HLDGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2020

NIPPON LIGHT METAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de