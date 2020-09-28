The Journal of Medical Virology has peer reviewed, approved and published the results of Enzymatica's in vitro study on SARS-CoV-2

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20 Enzymatica announced the preliminary results from the in vitro study, showing that the mouth spray ColdZyme deactivates SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic. The results of the study, which also includes the common cold virus HCoV-229E, have now been published in the Journal of Medical Virology in the article "Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 and HCoV-229E in vitro by a medical device mouth spray".

The conclusion of the study is that the mouth spray ColdZyme can inactivate the respiratory coronaviruses SARS-CoV-2 and HCoV-229E in vitro, by 98.3% and 99.9% respectively. Although the in vitro results presented cannot be directly translated into clinical efficacy, the study indicates that ColdZyme might offer a protective barrier against SARS-CoV-2 and a decreased risk of COVID-19 transmission.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/jmv.26554

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, Chief Operating Officer Enzymatica AB

Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | E-mail: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister, Communication manager Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 (0)701-88 50 21 | Email: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com

About Enzymatica ABh

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in 15 countries on 3 continents. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Phone: +46 (0)8 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Enzymatica AB Ideon Science Park, SE-223 70 Lund, Sweden Telefon +46 46-286 31 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/the-journal-of-medical-virology-has-peer-reviewed--approved-and-published-the-results-of-enzymatica-,c3203735

The following files are available for download: