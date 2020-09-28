Atos International: RheinEnergie selects Atos to build its future digital workplace

Paris, 28 September, 2020 - RheinEnergie AG, a leader in utility services, and Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, have entered a strategic partnership for the utility company's transformation program. As a regional energy service provider and water supplier, RheinEnergie aims for the expansion of renewable energies, efficient power and heat supply and improved climate protection in and around Cologne. In order to optimally shape digital transformation in the German energy market towards sustainable and renewable energy sources, the company is digitalizing its operation and business model together with Atos.

As part of this program, RheinEnergie chose Atos for the transformation and operation of its digital workplace. Atos will provide Workplaces-as-a-Service (WaaS) and implement new technologies such as data analytics and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This user-centric workplace experience will empower the staff for the digitalization of the energy market and its future challenges and enables them to participate even more closely in business development.

"Our main goal is to optimize the digital workplace", said Matthias Stoller, CIO at RheinEnergie."This is part of a comprehensive program to restructure our ITC, which we call "Competence Shift". As part of this program, we have decided to transfer the management of our workplace of the future to Atos in a strategic partnership. We believe that we are thus optimally equipped to provide our employees with the best possible support in meeting the challenges posed by the digitalization of the energy revolution"

With this program RheinEnergie is responding to the growing complexity of digital workplace system architectures and fast update cycles in the system landscape. To meet these challenges and ensure an uninterrupted transition of services, Atos is relying on its proven methodology that successfully delivered 500 transformation projects.

"We are pleased to welcome RheinEnergie as a new customer and to accompany them as a reliable partner on their new paths towards a digital energy transition", said Kai Drücker, Head of Resources & Services Industry at Atos in Germany."As part of our commitment to sustainable business practices and thanks to our strong industry expertise, we are proud to support customers in finding a clear path to increase their efficiency and we are convinced that RheinEnergie will benefit from our strong Digital Workplace portfolio. We are highly motivated to develop this strategic partnership together with RheinEnergie".

Atos - a leading company in Managed Workplace Services

Atos is recognized as a global leader in Managed Workplace Services and has a team of 15,000 workplace experts worldwide. For several years Gartner has ranked the company as a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services for Europe. Atos is also positioned as a leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services by global analyst firm NelsonHall .

