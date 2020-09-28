Nexen Tire Returns as Official Partner of BK Mladá Boleslav for Czech Extraliga 2020/21 Season

Nexen Tire proud to return as partner and sponsor of BK Mladá Boleslav, kicking off the new 2020/21 Czech Extraliga hockey season together

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, is pleased to announce its return as the official partner of professional Czech ice hockey team BK Mladá Boleslav for the new 2020/21 season of the Czech Extraliga.

Nexen Tire has maintained a longstanding partnership with Czech Republic-based BK Mladá Boleslav since 2014, and its continued success had led to a multi-year extension of the agreement. During the partnership, Nexen Tire has seen incredible success - enhanced brand recognition in core markets, established a closer relationship with fans and the community.

"We are excited to continue our relationship with BK Mladá Boleslav this season," said Travis Kang, Global CEO of Nexen Tire. "We are proud to support one of the most popular ice hockey teams in the Czech Republic and look forward to creating more experiences for the fans."

The extended partnership provides the opportunity for Nexen Tire's brand to be displayed in advertisements, on billboards and hospitality areas of BK Mladá Boleslav's home stadium Ško-Energo Aréna. The Nexen Tire logo will also appear on the helmets and shorts of the new uniform starting this season. The Company will continue to build meaningful opportunities to engage with fans through diverse marketing campaigns and actively take part in supporting the local community.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.