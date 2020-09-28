The following information is based on a press release from SAS AB (SAS, SE0003366871) published on September 23, 2020. Each right entitles the shareholder to 9 new share of SAS per 1 share held at the subscription price of SEK 1.16. The scheduled Ex-date is September 29, 2020. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.6.1 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792046