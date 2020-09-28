According to a new study from Japan, the global installed PV capacity in solar-powered EVs may reach up to 50 GW by 2030. Its authors claim that solar cells with efficiencies higher than 30%, including multijunction III-V cells and III-V cells combined with silicon cells, are the best candidates for applications in the automotive sector due to the limited space of electric car rooftops. However, a series of technical and economic challenges must still be addressed.Researchers from Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corporation, electronics manufacturer Sharp and the New Energy and Industrial Technology ...

