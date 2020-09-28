Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that GPX Medical AB, company registration number 559069-9012, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that GPX Medical AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be October 02, 2020 The company has 7,009,365 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: GPXMED ----------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed1: 11,052,333 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014829255 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 203971 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559069-9012 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ----------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ----------------------------------------------------------------- 1 See press release from the Company dated September 22, 2020. Equity rights Short name: GPXMED TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to be 4,042,968 listed2: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO entitles to 1 new share at subscription price 8.32 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: 4 October 2021 - 29 October 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 27 October 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014731006 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 203972 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 See press release from the Company dated September 22, 2020. Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08 684 211 09.