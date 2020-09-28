Anzeige
Eurocastle Investment Limited - Change of Registered Office

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Change of Registered Office

Guernsey, 28 September 2020 - Eurocastle Investment Limited has changed its registered office to Oak House, Hirzel Street, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2NP.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company's most recent Financial Report, which is available on the Company's website).

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.

