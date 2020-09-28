Eurocastle Investment Limited - Change of Registered Office

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450
Change of Registered Office
Guernsey, 28 September 2020 - Eurocastle Investment Limited has changed its registered office to Oak House, Hirzel Street, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2NP.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company's most recent Financial Report, which is available on the Company's website).
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited.
