Montag, 28.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
28.09.2020 | 23:27
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chesapeake Utilities to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:CPK) will replace Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASD:MNTA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, October 1. S&P 500 constituent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is acquiring Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com
© 2020 PR Newswire
