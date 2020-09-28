On request of IRLAB Therapeutics AB, company registration number 556931-4692, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's A-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from September 30, 2020. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. As per today's date the company has 48,418,630 common A- shares and 79,776 common B-shares. Short Name: IRLAB A ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of A-shares to be listed: 48,418,630 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0012675361 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 132776 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 20 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 2010 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.