Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 25-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 248.84p

INCLUDING current year revenue 250.78p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 241.84p

INCLUDING current year revenue 243.78p