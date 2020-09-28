SINGAPORE, Sept 28, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Cyber Security World Asia today announced the launch of its latest conference & exhibition, the Smart Cybersecurity Summit, taking place on 11th March 2021 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.The theme of the Smart Cybersecurity Summit will be Singapore's Cybersecurity: Building Resilience Beyond the Crisis.Dominic Pinfold, Event Manager, said, "The Smart Cybersecurity Summit is a response to the opening up of the Singapore MICE industry to live events, and the Cybersecurity industry having managed one of the most dramatic changes to everyday life in living memory."With 2020 witnessing a huge migration to working from home, and an expanded and more complex perimeter for organizations to defend against, the Smart Cybersecurity Summit is launched for IT Security professionals to share their successes and learnings with each other in a safe, live environment."The Smart Cybersecurity Summit will offer a safe environment for a group of exclusively-invited IT Security professionals to network, and learn from a free-to-attend conference that includes closed door roundtable sessions, open panel discussions and insight from industry visionaries. Conference tracks will focus on topics like Strategy, Architecture & Operational Security; Risk, Management & Governance; Cybersecurity Culture, and more.The exhibition, limited to 30 leading cybersecurity vendors, will present Singapore's latest and most forward-thinking technology innovators and service providers.The Smart Cybersecurity Summit has been guided in terms of content format and theme by the honorary Advisory Board comprising of:- David Siah, APAC VP Southeast Asia and Australasia, Centre for Strategic Cyberspace + International Studies- Andy Woo, Regional Director & Co-founder, Pacific Tech Pte Ltd- Magda Chelly, Head, Cyber Advisory, Asia, Marsh Asia- Dan Tinsley, Global Head of Threat Management, Cyber Defence Operations & Intelligence, DysonOn the launch of the Summit, Andy Woo, Regional Director & Co-Founder of Pacific Tech said, "Pacific Tech is excited to hear the return of live events for Singapore's IT Security industry. As the region's leading IT Security Value Added Distributor, we are keen to share how organisations are building resilience and being proactive in securing their IT infrastructure."The Smart Cybersecurity Summit is accepting speaker, and sponsorship applications. Visitor registrations will open in the coming months.For more information on the Smart Cybersecurity Summit, visit www.cybersecurityworldasia.com/scs2021For media enquiries, kindly contact Nic-cole Chia at n.chia@closerstillmedia.com.About CloserStill MediaCloserStill Media specialises in international professional events chiefly in the technology markets, across five global territories. Its portfolio includes some of the UK's fastest-growing and award-winning events including Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all its exhibitions, CloserStill Media has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator with its teams and international events winning multiple awards in Europe and Asia including Best Marketing Manager - four times in succession - Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star - two years in succession - among others.For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.Source: CloserStill MediaCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.