Neutra Corp: VIVIS Signs Key Equipment Leasing Deal with Oklahoma CBD Firm

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Neutra Corporation (OTC PINK:NTRR) subsidiary VIVIS has completed a deal with an Edmond, Oklahoma cannabis company to lease production equipment as well as supply consulting services to help it build a testing lab. The move is the successful culmination of a letter of intent agreement the two organizations signed earlier this month.

"VIVIS has a solid market reputation many up-and-coming companies want to emulate," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "We can take advantage of that through consulting and leasing. This business model promises to deliver a strong new revenue stream for us as the market for cannabis and hemp CBD products continues to soar."

VIVIS has gained attention for its successful rapid expansion. The Neutra subsidiary has opened two new production facilities in the past six months on the outskirts of Houston. The openings have enabled VIVIS to introduce new hemp-based CBD products into the market during a time when other industries have faced production and market difficulties due to COVID-19.

Unlike other industries, COVID-19 and the resulting economic slowdown has not slowed demand for hemp-based CBD products. Market research group Brightfield has reported 40 percent of CBD users surveyed said they have increased their consumption in recent months.

Prices for premium products have fallen, making quality offerings, such as those sold by VIVIS, more affordable for a greater number of buyers. VIVIS hemp-based products are tested by a third-party lab for purity and potency - a key differentiator for VIVIS in the market.

To learn more about these and other VIVIS hemp-based CBD products, visit the company's website at http://viviscbd.com.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607848/VIVIS-Signs-Key-Equipment-Leasing-Deal-with-Oklahoma-CBD-Firm