Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Wins Order for Smart Building Technology

The Globe and Mail Ranks Kontrol 81st in Canada's Top Growing Companies 2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to announce it has won a new order for its smart building technology across four buildings and has been recognized as one of Canada's top growing companies by the Globe and Mail Top Growing Companies 2020.

New Smart Building Technology Win

Following a number of pilots for its SmartSuite® technology the Company has received an order for four apartment buildings located in Ontario, Canada. The contract win was awarded after a comprehensive Request for Proposal (RFP) process that involved other competitors. For industry competitive purposes revenue details and size of the order will not be disclosed.

"We've selected Kontrol and their SmartSuite® technology to help us control, manage and reduce in-suite heating costs in four of our multi-unit residential (apartment) properties in Ontario," says Cam Murchison, Vice President, Property Standards at Q Residential (a leading private real estate asset manager and operator). "Their smart building technology attracted better than expected incentives from the local utility and allows us to understand what is happening within the suites when it comes to temperatures and open windows and doors across the four buildings. With their system providing cloud access to in-suite temperatures and settings, using our mobile devices and laptops, we no longer need to enter our tenant's spaces to troubleshoot and make changes, allowing us to avoid unnecessary and expensive truck rolls. This is a big advantage and benefit under the environment we now operate in."

Globe and Mail Ranks Kontrol 81st in Top 400 Growing Companies



"We ar e thankful to all of our customers, employees and partners for their support as we continue to develop our technology solutions to build a better future for all," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy.



On September 25th, The Globe and Mail announced its second annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. The 400 companies cover all industry sectors and were ranked on their three-year revenue growth. Launched in 2019, Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, private and public businesses in Canada. The Globe and Mail refers to the list as "The next generation: the 400 boldest businesses in the country." Kontrol was ranked number 81.

Name Change initiated to Kontrol Technologies Inc.

Following the company's Annual General Meeting on August 28, 2020 the Company has initiated a name change to Kontrol Technologies Inc. from Kontrol Energy Corp. The name change will better reflect the Company's brand and its focus on developing and deploying a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and solutions for smart buildings, smart cities, and safe spaces. The name change will require customary approvals and will take approximately one month to complete.

Update to Prior Press Release

The press release dated August 5th, 2020 is updated to state that CEM Specialties Inc. (CEMSI), a wholly owned operating subsidiary of Kontrol, is in receipt of advisory services and up to $50,000 in research and development funding from National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to accelerate its new Covid-19 testing technology, the Kontrol BioCloud® analyzer ("BioCloud analyzer" or "BioCloud").



About Kontrol BioCloud

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling air quality continuously. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud's applications includes classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. BioCloud is currently being developed for commercialization.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

