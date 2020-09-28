Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Bohrkerne im Prüflabor! Folgt nun der Volltreffer mit Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NXV ISIN: CA83364M5037 Ticker-Symbol: VL51 
Frankfurt
28.09.20
08:00 Uhr
0,074 Euro
+0,001
+0,68 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIOR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIOR INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2020 | 13:08
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vior, Inc.: Vior Announces the Grant of Stock Options

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. ("Vior"or the "Corporation"), (TSX-V:VIO, FRANKFURT:VL51) announces that it has granted stock options to employees, directors, officers and consultants to acquire an aggregate of 1,290,000 common shares. These stock options have been granted in accordance with Vior's stock option plan, have an exercise price of $0.13 per share, are exercisable for 5 years and vest as to 1/3 of the number on the date of grant, 1/3 on the first anniversary of grant and the final 1/3 on the second anniversary of grant.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich
President and CEO
Tel.: 613-898-5052
mfedosiewich@vior.ca
Website: www.vior.ca
SEDAR: Société d'exploration minière Vior inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608028/Vior-Announces-the-Grant-of-Stock-Options

VIOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.