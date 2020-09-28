Graycliff Exploration Ltd.: Graycliff Exploration Commences 2020 Exploration Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2020 exploration program on the Company's 517 hectare Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario.

As part of the 2020 exploration plan, the Company will focus primarily around the brownfields area surrounding the past producing Shakespeare gold mine.

Exploration highlights include:

Historical data compilation and desktop analysis of historic work

Line cutting and prospect mapping of all historical trenches

IP and geophysical surveys - highlight drill targets

Drilling program - approximately 2,000 metres of diamond drilling

"Our thesis for Shakespeare includes that there is a much larger gold system at depth below the previously mined areas and trending for a significant distance across the property to the northeast," stated James Macintosh, President and CEO. "This exploration program will provide our areas of focus for more in-depth exploration to better define what we have."

Figure 1 - Map of Graycliff claims with prospective Shakespeare Gold Horizon (in yellow) Qualified Person Bruce Durham, P.Geo, is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101, and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release. About Graycliff Exploration Limited. Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 517 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of 24 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

