With reference to an announcement made public by Icelandair Group hf. (symbol: ICEAIR) on September 18, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on September 30, 2020. ISIN IS0000013464 Company name Icelandair Group hf. Total share capital before the increase 5,437,660,653 (5,437,660,653 shares) Increase in share capital 23,000,000,000 (23,000,000,000 shares) Total share capital following the 28,437,660,653 (28,437,660,653 shares) increase Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol ICEAIR Orderbook ID 37744