Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Sponsoring 2020 National Trans Visibility March

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) announced today that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo), is a proud sponsor of this year's National Trans Visibility March (NTVM), a week-long virtual event beginning September 28, 2020. The March is dedicated to fighting for trans equality and helping unite the transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary communities.

In conjunction with sponsoring the March, Napo is hosting a virtual workshop about the GI consequences of HIV on Wednesday, September 30th from 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The workshop presenter will be Marissa Miller, a member of Napo's community speaker bureau who is NTVM's founder.

Miller is a nationally recognized advocate for human rights, social justice, health equity, and LGBTQ equality. She has worked for the last 15 years on the local, state, and national levels to improve access to treatment and care for transgender people and people living with HIV, and to erase stigma and discrimination through education, policy, advocacy, and visibility. Miller is the founder of TransSolutions LLC, an organization focused on creating a global culture of safety for the transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming communities through policy, safety networks, web-developed concepts, certifications, and devices. She has worked with some of the nation's most influential national agencies working to end the HIV epidemic, including AIDS United, NMAC, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Health Resources and Services Administration, and the National Institutes of Health, and she is a former board member for the Positively Trans (T+) Transgender Law Center.

"We are thrilled to be taking part in this year's March as a sponsor," said Brian Sutton, Napo's national business director. "Jaguar and Napo fully support efforts to unite and empower the transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary communities."

To register for NTVM and receive ongoing updates about the event, visit https://www.nationaltransmarch.com/ntvmregistration.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

