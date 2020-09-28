Hyprevention has raised new financing to support the V-STRUT© Vertebral Implant product. The financing will be used to execute the commercialization plans for the US spinal fracture market. The V-STRUT© Vertebral Implant is indicated for use in the treatment of vertebral fractures. In May 2019, a US patent was granted for V-STRUT© and in March 2020, the device received FDA-510(k) clearance.

"We are delighted that our existing investors have shown confidence in our product development efforts and commercialization plans for the US market by increasing their investment in the company," says Cecile Vienney, CEO.

The Hyprevention team has entered into a commercial relationship with DAWA Medical and has received several orders for the product from enthusiastic customers. DAWA Medical, a regional distributor of medical products, will promote sales in Florida, Illinois, Texas and Oklahoma. In addition to DAWA the company is in discussion with other commercial partners to bring the innovative V-STRUT© product to the US spinal injury market.

About V-STRUT©

V-STRUT© Vertebral Implant is an implantable medical device made of INVIBIO PEEK Optima polymer indicated for use in the treatment of vertebral fractures in the thoracic and lumbar spine. It is intended to be used in combination with Teknimed F20 bone cement. V-STRUT© is patented and cleared in the USA. The device was developed with the support of Key Opinion Leaders in the spine surgery. A deep literature review allowed to identify unmet clinical needs such as subsequent and adjacent fractures after treatment in osteoporotic and cancer patients. The device was developed to address this clinical need thanks to its soft material, close to normal bone, and an unique pedicle anchorage.

About Hyprevention

Hyprevention was founded in 2010 in France by 3 orthopedic and spine surgeons and an experimented Executive Team. The company aims to develop innovative products addressing bone fragility as the consequence of osteoporosis and bone metastasis, thanks to the unique technique STRUTPLASTY intended to reinforce the bone with polymer implant combined with bone cement.

About DAWA Medical

DAWA Medical is a master distributor for the USA and Canada. DAWA acts as US Agent, Initial Importer, warehousing and shipping. The company has a large network of distributors.

