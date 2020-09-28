The 30 MW fab, the first of its kind in West Africa, will assemble modules with power ranges from 260 W to more than 330 W.From pv magazine France. Ugandan solar module maker Faso Energy has begun manufacturing at its 30 MW solar module fab in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. The plant, in the industrial zone of the Kossodo district of the Burkinabe capital, is expected to deliver 60-100 PV panels per day. Modules with power outputs ranging from 260 W to more than 330 W are being made at the XOF3.25 billion ($5.78 million) factory. Faso Energy secured almost XOF1 billion worth of tax exemptions during ...

