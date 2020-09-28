Loop Industries, Inc.: Loop Industries Welcomes Sheila Morin as Chief Marketing Officer

MONTREAL, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) ("Loop" or the "Company"), a leading technology innovator in sustainable plastics, announces that Sheila Morin has joined the company's executive leadership team in the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer, effective September 21, 2020. In this role, Morin reports to Daniel Solomita, Loop's Founder and CEO and oversees the Sales and Marketing team.

Sheila Morin has had a very successful career spanning over 20 years, with proven experience in marketing and sales. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, where she oversaw branding, marketing strategies, fan engagement, social media, consumer experience, consumer intelligence as well as advertising and content. Prior to Cirque du Soleil, she worked in Montreal and Paris for worldwide entities like Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal and Danone. As CMO at Loop, Sheila Morin will have the global responsibility of the Company's branding, marketing, communications, and customer experience.

"We are pleased to have Sheila join Loop's executive leadership team. Her extensive expertise in branding, marketing and communications, will be beneficial to elevating our brand identity. As we continue our global expansion, we want our brand to help educate consumers on the importance of recycling and showcase that through Loop's technology, plastic packaging and polyester fiber can now have a fully circular afterlife, eliminating the need for fossil fuel-based plastics," said Daniel Solomita. "Our growth strategy is tailored to our customer's needs, and Sheila's experience with consumer packaged goods companies will be key to building strong, lasting partnerships."

"I am thrilled to join Loop and I look forward to taking part in the global shift toward a circular economy," said Morin. "Thanks to its revolutionary technology and its uniqueness in the market, Loop possesses tremendous potential which will continue to set it apart as a key player in the sustainable technology space. Having worked with consumer packaged goods brands for a long time, I am very proud to be a part of the evolution of this industry, by helping bring to market a truly sustainable solution to the world's plastic waste problem."

This appointment comes at an important time for Loop, as the Company enters a pivotal phase in its development, with plans for rapid global expansion of its technology.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop owns patented and proprietary low-energy technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and saltwater, into its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop branded PET resin and polyester fiber suitable for use in food-grade packaging, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement toward a circular economy by preventing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a more sustainable future for all.

Common shares of Loop Industries are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow us on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "should", "could", "projects", "predicts", "estimates", "aims", "believes", "hopes", "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Loop's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with among other things: (i) commercialization of our technology and products, (ii) our status of relationship with partners, (iii) development and protection of our intellectual property and products, (iv) industry competition, (v) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding, (vi) building our manufacturing facility, (vii) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues, (viii) our proposed business model and our ability to execute thereon, (ix) adverse effects on the Company's business and operations as a result of increased regulatory, media or financial reporting issues and practices, rumors or otherwise, (x) disease epidemics and health related concerns, such as the current outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19), which could result in (and, in the case of the COVID-19 outbreak, has resulted in some of the following) reduced access to capital markets, supply chain disruptions and scrutiny or embargoing of goods produced in affected areas, government-imposed mandatory business closures and resulting furloughs of our employees, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease, and market or other changes that could result in noncash impairments of our intangible assets, and property, plant and equipment, and (xi) other factors discussed in our subsequent filings with the SEC. More detailed information about Loop and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Loop assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

