Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth's Surimeau Interpreted to Be a Large-Scale Sulphide Nickel System

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC PINK:RFHRF)(WKN:A2H9TN) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that Renforth's wholly owned Surimeau Project has been interpreted to host a large scale sulphide nickel/PGE system associated with ultramafic rocks and, at the same time, a VMS system. Evident in regional mapping are two trends, the south and the north, comprised of well-defined volcanic "slivers" composed of interlayered sequences of mafic to felsic volcanics and possibly tuffs injected by ultramafic sills. In the south this system is interpreted as striking for ~20kms, in the north it is interpreted to strike for ~30kms, with the thickness seen on surface varying between 0.5 and 1.5 kms.

Renforth has assembled a team for this project consisting of six geologists, experienced and expert in field work in the local environment, VMS system identification and development and nickel exploration. This brings together approximately 175 years of worldwide experience in order to determine the nature and extent of the unique Surimeau mineralized occurrences.

Our team observed in field work and thin section study that the volcano-sedimentary assemblage with its intrusive component shows a strong deformation overprint. All rocks are well laminated, locally sheared and tectonically brecciated. When present, sulfides are remobilized into open structures. Field observations and geophysical interpretations support the concept of a previously unmapped regional structure.

Hydrothermal alteration and metamorphism have obliterated the original lithological characteristics. Current petrographic and geochemical studies will provide further insight into the sequence of events and origin of the fertile rock sequence. At an early stage, calc-silicates, albite rich and peraluminous alteration were clearly identified within and around mineralized areas.

VMS occurrences intercalated with nickel bearing parallel ultramafic sills are the primary mineralization types observed on the property with historic drillhole Zn-Cu-Ni values as high as 4.9% Zn, 0.3% Cu, 0.3% Ni and 0.03% Co. Historic drillhole records cannot be verified, however, Renforth considers them indicative of potential. Historical records illustrate kilometric nickel halos covering large portions of the volcanic sequence with grades largely in the range of 0.1 to 0.2%, however, historic surface sampling did record drillhole values as high as 0.503% in the Victoria area. Renforth's recent work recorded values as high as 0.49% in a grab sample. Grab samples are selective by their nature and may not be representative of the property as a whole, or any area outside of the sample itself. While historic work cannot be replicated or relied upon as current Renforth considers historic work to be indicative of potential at Surimeau. Preliminary field observations illustrate strong structural remobilization and metamorphic coarse recrystallization of sphalerite. Microscopic observations made of a sulfide bearing mineral suite taken from both the Colonie and Lalonde Ni/Zn occurences revealed surprisingly similar characteristics in alteration minerals and sulfide mineralogy. The highlight of this work is the identification of the nickel sulfide Pentlandite ((Fe,Ni)9S8) in most samples, indicating that the bulk of the nickel mineralization is sulphide related with a small percentage of the nickel tied up in silicates. Renforth carried out comparative laboratory assay work to further verify this conclusion by testing samples and their reject using both four-acid digestion and aqua regia digestion with an ICP-MS analysis method. Four-acid digestion will generally absorb silicates, but aqua regia will not, the majority of the sample results support the conclusion that the bulk of the nickel seen at Surimeau is suphide in nature. Prime geological conditions evidence a high level of deformation and metamorphism which is believed to have led to the liberation and remobilization of nickel from mafic intrusions and the crystallization of Pentlandite.

Samples referred to in this press release were selected, bagged, tagged and sealed in the field. The samples were securely transported to the facilities of ALS Canada Limited in Val d'Or, Quebec for the analysis noted above. Historic results cannot be replicated, relied upon or their QAQC measures confirmed.

Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a "qualified person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

T:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#269 - 1099 Kingston Road, Pickering ON L1V 1B5

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with six wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the Parbec Property in the Malartic gold camp, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break, contiguous to the East Amphi portion of the Canadian Malartic Mine property. Parbec carries an open-pit constrained 43-101 resource with additional gold bearing structures, outside of the Cadillac Break on the property, outside of the current resource. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine Property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. Renforth has acquired the Surimeau property, also contiguous to Canadian Malartic and the southern border of the Malartic West property. Surimeau hosts polymetallic mineralization and represents the consolidation of four historic properties into one property for the first time. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario, Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins, Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m - this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Renforth Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607996/Renforths-Surimeau-Interpreted-to-Be-a-Large-Scale-Sulphide-Nickel-System