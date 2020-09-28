Although the dependence on the automotive cybersecurity market is increasing as the automotive industry grows, the market is witnessing major challenges. Electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and improved access through electronic control units (ECUs) have led to a rising need for automotive cybersecurity. However, the fragmented nature of the automotive industry has posed certain challenges to this growth. The fragmented nature of the automotive sector causes various delays for the development and incorporation of cybersecurity systems. OEMs often do not have the technical capabilities to create a cybersecurity system and require the assistance of cybersecurity suppliers. However, this can cause issues in coordination, disrupt the supply chain, cause a substantial time lag. How can companies counter the negative implications of these challenges? With Infiniti's market opportunity analysis, companies can identify ideal opportunities for growth, development, and other positive aspects. This helps them identify, evaluate, and capitalize on growth drivers and become industry leaders. To efficiently capitalize on current and upcoming growth drivers in the automotive cybersecurity market, request a free proposal

Cyber threats have grown exponentially in recent years due to high levels of connectivity and increasing usage of electronic devices. With technological advancements, all other industries have worked towards incorporating convenience and connectivity in their offerings. In the automotive industry, the most crucial systems like steering and engines, and infotainment systems are dependent on software systems. Additionally, consumers can now use cloud-based applications and several other innovations to connect with their vehicles and personalize them. This has led to a need for cybersecurity within the automotive industry. As connectivity within vehicles increases, the automotive cybersecurity market grows. Currently, the automotive cybersecurity market is witnessing various trends that will serve as growth drivers, if capitalized on efficiently. In their recent article, Infiniti's market opportunity analysis experts discuss the notable growth drivers in the automotive cybersecurity market and explain the need for market opportunity analysis for market players.

"The automotive cybersecurity market has grown exponentially over recent years, and it continues to grow unencumbered. Therefore, automotive cybersecurity market players must be aware of the opportunities for growth in their market and take pre-emptive initiatives to stay ahead of their competitors," says an automotive industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's market opportunity analysis experts identified and discussed the following notable growth drivers in the automotive cybersecurity market:

Increasing efforts and investment for the development of autonomous (self-driving) cars has led to increased demand for cybersecurity

Electronic control units enable consumers and mechanics to control the vehicle but can be dangerous if hackers gain access

Governments worldwide have become more cautious about cyber threats and have taken initiatives and proposed legislation to promote automotive cybersecurity

