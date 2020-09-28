Highline Technology GmbH has a production process in which metal contacts are applied without touching the front of solar cells, reportedly saving resources and raising efficiency.From pv magazine Germany. The Highline Technology GmbH business which is the latest entity spun out of the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) wants to bring a solar cell production method which has been under development for a decade into mass production. The Highline approach is a dispensing process for the metallization of crystalline solar cells in which the metal contacts are applied to the front ...

