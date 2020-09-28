Trading in Acarix AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is October 1, 2020. Short name: ACARIX BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014730735 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 201485 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB. For further information, please call Wildeco Ekononomisk Information on +46 70 767 08 83 or the issuing agent Hagberg Aneborn AB on +46 8 408 933 54.