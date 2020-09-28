Factors like a labour shortage and proposed duties on module imports could lead to significant cost overruns for Indian developers.From pv magazine India. Fitch Group company India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised the outlook for solar projects to stable for the second half of the current financial year (2020-21), anticipating their revenues from power generation to be in line with expectations. Speaking to pv magazine, Divya Charen, Ind-Ra's senior analyst for infrastructure and project finance, said: "India Ratings believes that the credit profile of solar projects are on a strong ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...