Robotic Online Intelligence Ltd: Real Estate Foresight's China Property Research Available Through Signallium China Property Platform

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / The research on China housing markets from Real Estate Foresight (REF) is now available as an add-on to Signallium China Property market intelligence platform, developed by REF's sister venture Robotic Online Intelligence.

Real Estate Foresight was founded in 2012, and together with the sister venture Robotic Online Intelligence (ROI), founded in 2017, they bring to the market both independent research and AI-powered market intelligence solutions for highly targeted sectors such as China housing and data centers.

REF's China research focuses on a comprehensive and granular data-driven analysis of the market for new home sales in China, the market with over USD 2 trillion in annual sales.

Signallium China Property, launched earlier this year, is a market intelligence platform, aggregating and curating relevant headline level signals from 2,000+ local sources, mapped to a model of 10+ topics and 200+ developers, across 100+ cities. It helps clients identify local market signals, risks, and opportunities and helps analysts save significant desktop research time.

The Real Estate Foresight research package includes:

-REF China Property report (produced since 2012), monthly

-REF CityScreener report, monthly

-REF City Reports: 50+ reports on specific cities, monthly/on-demand

-REF Weekly New Home Sales, weekly

-REF Data Updates (NBS, CREIS: macro and house price indices), monthly

-REF Special Reports and Notes

Customers combine these with analyst calls and customized reports, and presentations.

About Real Estate Foresight Ltd

Real Estate Foresight Ltd (REF) is an independent real estate analytics, research, and financial technology firm based in Hong Kong and established in 2012. Combining data science with primary research, REF helps developers, investors, and fund managers assess opportunities in real estate markets focusing on China. REF can provide independent views as the company is not involved in any brokerage, trading, or fund business.

Visit realestateforesight.com for further details.

About Robotic Online Intelligence Ltd

Robotic Online Intelligence (ROI), founded in 2017, provides AI-powered tools for data, research, and investment firms, helping them save a significant amount of time in research of publicly available intelligence - through automation and workflow tools for data teams - in the search, collection, filtering, and communication of information.

Robotic Online Intelligence was selected to Cyberport Incubation Programme in Hong Kong in 2019 and is based in Cyberport, Hong Kong SAR.

Visit roboticonline.ai for further details.

