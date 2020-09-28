Redde Northgate Plc - Notice of AGM and Annual Report and Accounts

28 September 2020

Redde Northgate plc

"Redde Northgate" or "Company"

Notice of AGM and Annual Report and Accounts

Redde Northgate's annual general meeting will take place at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday28 October 2020 at the offices of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Governor's House, 5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London, EC4R 0BR.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2020 and the notice of the annual general meeting have today been posted to shareholders who requested them.

A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the notice of meeting can be accessed from the investor relations section of the Company's website at: https://reddenorthgate.co.uk/investor-relations/ using the results reports and presentation tab for the annual report and shareholder centre tab for the notice of meeting.

Nick Tilley

Company Secretary