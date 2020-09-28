Cleanroom Technologies Market worth $7.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cleanroom Technologies Market by Product (HVAC, HEPA Filters, Apparel, Vacuum Systems, Gloves, Disinfectants), Construction (Drywall, Hardwall, Softwall), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Hospitals) - COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025 from USD 5.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for parenteral and injectable pharmaceutical formulations, growing demand for medical devices, and advancements in cleanroom technologies. However, the high operational costs associated with cleanrooms is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The global health crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has made it imperative that the pharmaceutical industry moves at a rapid pace alongside researchers, regulators, and contract research companies to develop a diagnosis, treatment, and vaccines. Cleanroom technologies and services play an important role in this scenario to ensure that quality, safety, and efficacy are being maintained. The top players in the market can offer solutions by supporting pharmaceutical companies and collaborating with other industries to control the spread and impact of the pandemic.

The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the product, the Cleanroom Technologies Market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and controls. The consumables segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast periods (2020-2025). Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing. Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end-users.

The standard/drywall cleanrooms segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Cleanroom Technologies Market

Based on construction type, the market is segmented into standard/drywall cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets. The standard/drywall cleanrooms segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This can be attributed to the traditionally high demand for fixed structures and the need for quick onsite construction among end-users. However, this trend is changing, and there is a higher demand for hardwall cleanrooms, as they are more design-flexible than standard and softwall cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure.

Biotechnology is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The biotechnology end-user industry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for biologics and biosimilars. Increasing investments in biotechnology are expected to provide an impetus to the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share for players operating in the Cleanroom Technologies Market

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Factors such as stringent regulatory standards for product approvals, technological advancements in cleanrooms, initiatives taken by private organizations to create awareness regarding cleanrooms, and growth of the healthcare sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

The prominent players in the Cleanroom Technologies Market are Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Exyte AG (Germany), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Labconco Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), and Taikisha Ltd. (Japan).



