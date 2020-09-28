Armada Data Corporation: Armada Releases Annual Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Armada Data Corporation (TSXV:ARD) reports that its annual financial results for the year ended May 31, 2020 have now been filed on SEDAR and are available to view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the company's web site www.armadadata.com.

Selected Annual Information

Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2020 May 31, 2019 May 31, 2018 May 31, 2017 Total Revenue $3,280,998 $2,884,628 $2,951,844 $2,391,186 Income (loss) before taxes $102,926 $(22,774) $380,910 $275,821 Income Taxes $52,801 14,680 $108,595 $79,957 Comprehensive (Loss) Income after Taxes $50,125 $(37,454) $272,315 $195,864 Comprehensive Income (Loss) per share $0.00 $0.00 $0.02 $0.01 Total Assets $1,568,978 $1,265,274 $1,196,600 $875,175 Total Liabilities $622,030 $377,431 $355,095 $325,053 Shareholder's Equity, net of Non-controlling interests $946,948 $887,843 $841,505 $550,122 Dividends NIL NIL NIL NIL



The Company's total revenue increased by 14% in 2020 to $3,280,998 from $2,884,628 in 2019.

The Company reported comprehensive income of $50,125, due to the following factors:

Total payroll costs, excluding management salaries, decreased by 2%, from $1,429,143 in the year ended May 31, 2019 to $1,404,361 in the year ended May 31, 2020. This is due to the Company receiving CEWS (COVID Employer Wage Subsidy) for the period of March 15 to April 11, 2020, and also due to reduced work hours attributed to COVID-19.

Advertising expenditures increased to $379,196 in 2020, compared to $331,289 in 2019, or by 14%

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the office closing and most staff working from home for the period of March 18 to July 31, 2020. As most Canadians were not driving during this period, insurance claims were close to non-existent, resulting in some staff layoffs in the Insurance Division, and a decrease in revenue during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. New car dealers across the country either closed their doors and worked remotely, or reduced their sales staff. Armada's CarCostCanada division suspended and/or discounted the billing for many of these dealer customers.

Selected Quarterly Information

Fiscal Year 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Quarter May-31 Feb-29 Nov-30 Aug-31 May-31 Feb-28 Nov-30 Aug-31 Ended 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Total Revenue 609,210 922,113 974,475 775,200 713,646 718,174 704,521 748,287 Comprehensive (Loss) Income before taxes (133,491) 56,904 81,648 97,865 (85,663) 1,617 (30,407) 91,679 Comprehensive Income per share $(0.01) $0.00 $0.01 $0.01 $(0.01) $0.00 $0.00 $0.01



Segmented Annual Information

Revenues earned by divisions were as follows:

2020 2019 Insurance Services $1,607,899 $ 1,482,623 CarCostCanada 1,437,435 1,153,541 IT Services 235,664 228,464 Total Revenue $ 3,280,998 $2,884,628



Liquidity

Based on a year-end cash position of $350,603, accounts receivable of $621,182, and accounts payable of $342,322, the company is in a positive cash position. The Company hired some key management and support personnel in prior years to assist in achieving revenue that should surpass 2020 levels. Management believes that the investment in these ventures and action plans will demonstrate significant returns for the Company in both revenue growth and corporate goodwill.

Outlook

COVID-19 emerged in December 2019 and subsequently spread worldwide, leading to the World Health Organization's declaration of a COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, Canadian federal and provincial governments and businesses have mandated various measures, including: travel restrictions, restrictions on public gatherings, stay-at-home orders and advisories, and the quarantine of people who may have been exposed to the virus. The Company has and will continue to follow all federal and provincial guidelines mandated to combat this pandemic.

The Company's outlook is to continue to increase sales, update and improve our data services products and deliver significantly better results to our shareholders by way of the following:

Develop a new, targeted CarCostCanada digital, video and traditional marketing campaign to enhance product and brand awareness to more Canadian new car buyers. Forge new CarCostCanada marketing partnerships that focus specifically on Canadian new car buyers and convert these buyers to CarCostCanada members. Continue to build out the CarCostCanada new car dealership network and strive to monetize over 80% of our members and introduce additional product offerings to our member-base. Maintain and improve our relationships with some of the largest insurance companies in Canada and partner with some of these organizations to produce new products and services for their client base. Sign on one or two additional Canadian insurance companies to become Armada Insurance Services clients. Introduce a new CarCostCanada Member Services product that caters specifically to our insurance company clients.

About Armada Data Corp.

Armada Data is a Canadian publicly traded Information & Marketing Services Company providing accurate and real-time data to institutional and retail customers, through developing, owning and operating automotive pricing-related web sites and providing information technology and marketing services to its clients.

Armada Data shares are listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the trading Symbol ARD. Armada currently has a total of 17,670,265 shares outstanding.

Additional information relating to Armada Data Corporation is filed on SEDAR, and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Armada Data Corporation

Mr. R. James Matthews, President & CEO

Email: investors@armadadatacorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Armada Data Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608030/Armada-Releases-Annual-Results