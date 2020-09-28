Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
London, September 28
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
HEADLINE:Transactions in own shares
Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.
Date of purchase: 28/09/2020
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,071
Lowest price per share: 223p
Highest price per share: 223p
Trading venue: London
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 100,071
Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 223p
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Following this transaction, the Company holds 58,451,459 shares in issue.
28 September 2020
Shilla Pindoria
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary