Montag, 28.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Bohrkerne im Prüflabor! Folgt nun der Volltreffer mit Kursexplosion?
28.09.2020 | 19:22
Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 28

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE:Transactions in own shares

Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Date of purchase: 28/09/2020

Number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,071

Lowest price per share: 223p

Highest price per share: 223p

Trading venue: London

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 100,071

Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 223p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Following this transaction, the Company holds 58,451,459 shares in issue.

28 September 2020

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

