SW Innovative Holdings Inc.: Name Change, Reverse Stock Split and Symbol Change for SW Innovative Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / SW Innovative Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:SWHI) announced today that effective September 28, 2020, the name of the company shall change to Next Dynamics Inc. and its ticker symbol will change from SWHI to SWHID for a period of 20 days.

In addition to the name and ticker symbol change, the common stock of the company will be consolidated in a ratio of 2,500: 1.

1 for 2,500 Reverse Split

New Name: Next Dynamics Inc.

New Symbol: SWHID

New Cusip: 65343X106

Current CUSIP: 785014200 (please confirm current cusip is to be suspended upon market effectiveness)

Pre-Split shares: 422,062,103

Post-Split shares: 168,825

Market Effective Date: 9/29/2020

The name change, and symbol change is subsequent to the acquisition of Next Dynamics Corp., a Canadian military technology company. www.nextdynamicscorp.com

The company expects to complete all necessary filings on the OTC Markets by the end of October in order to meet its filing requirement and become current.

About Next Dynamics Inc.

Next Dynamics Inc. is a military technology company, which develops and markets patented small arms ammunition named the NEMESIS for all NATO standard rounds including the 5.56, 6.5, 6.8, 7.62, and 12.7 rounds. Next Dynamics' technology is 30% superior than any competitors in terms of distance, speed and accuracy.

Contact:

investorrelations@nextdynamicscorp.com

1-888-480-1632

SOURCE: SW Innovative Holdings Inc./Next Dynamics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608080/Name-Change-Reverse-Stock-Split-and-Symbol-Change-for-SW-Innovative-Holdings-Inc