Montag, 28.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Bohrkerne im Prüflabor! Folgt nun der Volltreffer mit Kursexplosion?
WKN: A0YJSR ISIN: CA02735A1057 Ticker-Symbol: 2AM 
25.09.20
20:59 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2020
American Manganese Inc. Amends Pricing of Private Placement

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") announces that it is amending the price of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release dated September 14, 2020) from $0.24 to $0.20 per unit. All other terms of the private placement will remain the same. Each unit will consist of one common share and one purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.30 per common share for a period of two years from the date of closing of the private placement.

The proceeds will be primarily used for pilot plant completion, spin-out of gold/copper assets and rare earth mineral property, as well as for general working capital

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to resale restrictions for a period of four months from the closing date. This offering is subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities and finder's fees may be paid in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778.574.4444 Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward -looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608081/American-Manganese-Inc-Amends-Pricing-of-Private-Placement

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
