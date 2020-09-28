The leather goods market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. Although the market has witnessed a negative impact due to the COVID-19 situation, the research analysts at Technavio expect the leather goods market to recover and grow by USD 55.31 billion during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of over 4%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005473/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Leather Goods Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Leather Goods Market Segmentation Analysis by Product

Footwear

LBWP

Others

Vendors are focusing on customization and innovation in design and features in the footwear segment to capture market share. However, the leather goods market share growth by the footwear segment will be slower than the growth of the market by LBWP segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the leather goods market size.

For the Complete Insights on COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis and Recovery Analysis of the Leather Goods Market. Download free report sample

Leather Goods Market Regional analysis

The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran).

40% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Factors such as economic growth, expanding middle-class population, and the high number of vendors will significantly drive leather goods market growth in this region over the forecast period.

China and India are the key markets for leather goods in APAC.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Leather Goods Market: Key Market Drivers

Leather goods market is expected to be driven by the increasing spend on personal goods due to growing fashion-consciousness. Fashion-conscious consumers seek unique designs, styles, and colors that can provide an aesthetic and modern look to leather goods. In addition, the rise in customer spending power, evolving lifestyles, and rising penetration of smartphones are also contributing to the growth of the market. Increasing awareness through online channels is encouraging consumers to purchase the latest and unique designs of leather goods.

Increase in Demand for Luxury Handbags Made of Eco-Friendly Materials will be a Key Market Trend

Luxury handbags made of eco-friendly materials are gaining immense popularity worldwide, especially in countries such as China, the US, and Japan. Thus, companies are phasing out harmful PVC from their products and focusing on launching organic leather goods. One of the vendors, Kering SA, has already started using eco-friendly and organic leather for finished products. Thus, the increasing demand for eco-friendly products will drive the demand for leather goods, thereby driving market growth.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Leather Goods Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist leather goods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the leather goods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the leather goods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details on factors that will challenge the growth of leather goods market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Footwear Market size and forecast 2019-2024

LBWP Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Hermès International

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Nike Inc.

PRADA Group

Tapestry Inc.

VF Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005473/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/