The ready-mix concrete market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. Although the market has witnessed a negative impact due to the COVID-19 situation, the research analysts at Technavio expect the ready-mix concrete market to recover and grow by USD 156.29 billion during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of over 4%.

Ready-Mix Concrete Market Segmentation Analysis by Product

Non-residential

Residential

Non-residential segment accounted for the largest ready-mix concrete market share. Ready-mix concrete is widely used in non-residential construction across the world, primarily due to a rise in the number of infrastructural development projects in emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Russia. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the ready-mix concrete market size.

Ready-Mix Concrete Market Regional analysis

The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran).

54% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The rising number of construction activities will significantly drive ready-mix concrete market growth in this region over the forecast period.

China and India are the key markets for ready-mix concrete in APAC.

Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Key Market Drivers

Ready-mix concrete market is expected to be driven by the growing construction industry. Ready-mix concrete has emerged to become the preferred form of concrete in the construction industry, due to its inherent advantages over site mix concrete. Some of the benefits that ready-mix concrete offer include a careful selection of raw materials, low waste generation, no storage requirement, safe work practices, and limited noise and air pollution during production.

Growing Popularity of Geopolymers in Concrete Manufacturing will be a Key Market Trend

Geopolymers are increasingly being used in concrete manufacturing owing to their superior properties such as resistance to acids, control of high temperature, and ability to impart high strength to buildings. Geopolymers are also used in concrete production to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Thus, the growing popularity of geopolymers is expected to increase the use of ready-mix concrete during the forecast period.

Ready-Mix Concrete Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Detailed information on factors that will assist ready-mix concrete market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the ready-mix concrete market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

The growth of the ready-mix concrete market.

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ready-mix concrete market vendors.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

