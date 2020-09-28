Sphinx Resources Ltd.: Sphinx Announces Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Sphinx Resources Ltd ("Sphinx") (TSXV:SFX) announces that, as per the notice dated August 27, 2020, it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") on September 29, 2020 at 11h00 (eastern time) in a virtual format due to the ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sphinx therefore welcomes all registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who wish to participate to the online Meeting to do so by joining the live webcast available at:

https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/sfx

About Sphinx

Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of precious metals (gold, silver, palladium and platinum) and base metals (copper, zinc and lead). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.

For further information, please consult Sphinx's website or contact:

Jeremie Ryan

President and Chief Executive Officer

819 664 2632

info@sphinxresources.ca

www.sphinxresources.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Sphinx's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Sphinx from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Sphinx does not undertake to update any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law

