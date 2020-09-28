Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Bohrkerne im Prüflabor! Folgt nun der Volltreffer mit Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JGTZ ISIN: CA46989B1031 Ticker-Symbol: BG6A 
Frankfurt
28.09.20
08:00 Uhr
0,032 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JADE LEADER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JADE LEADER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2020 | 21:20
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jade Leader Corp.: Jade Leader Extends And Amends Warrants

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") has approved granting a one year extension to 3,865,816 warrants exercisable at $0.40 per share expiring on October 12, 2020 and to 730,000 warrants exercisable at $0.40 per share expiring on October 23, 2020. The Company also intends to reprice these warrants to $0.20 per share and the extension and amendment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. A total of 40,000 warrants is held by an insider and all other terms and conditions of the warrants remain unchanged. The warrant extension and repricing will be communicated to each warrant holder upon receipt of Exchange approval.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"

Jean Pierre Jutras
President/Director

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608095/Jade-Leader-Extends-And-Amends-Warrants

JADE LEADER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.