The smart farming market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. The market has witnessed a neutral impact due to the COVID-19 situation. The research analysts at Technavio expects the smart farming market to recover and grow by USD 2.17 billion during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 9%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Farming Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Smart Farming Market Segmentation Analysis by Product

Automation and control systems

Smart agriculture equipment and machinery

The automation and control systems is the leading segment in the smart farming market. The growth of automation and control systems is attributed to their capability to display real-time and accurate data to help farmers learn about the condition of crops.

Smart Farming Market Regional Analysis

The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran).

38% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

Factors such as the rapid adoption of smart farming tools and techniques will significantly drive smart farming market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The US is the key market for smart farming in North America.

Smart Farming Market: Key Market Drivers

Smart farming market is expected to be driven by the availability of low-cost cloud services. Currently, farming applications are increasingly moving to the cloud system, with farmers aiming at benefits in terms of better data access, availability of information, synchronization in different farming activities, and storage of valuable information. In smart farming, sensors and other monitoring tools are of great importance as they collect information about the soil, crop health, and environmental conditions that might affect the crops. The vast amount of information generated by these monitoring devices is collected in the cloud so that farmers can get easy access to the information they need. Moreover, with the prices of cloud-based solutions coming down, it will become easier for a majority of small- and medium-scale farm owners to deploy smart farming and reap the benefits in terms of overall productivity and crop yield.

Need to Monitor Weather and Clinatic Changes in Agriculture will be a Key Market Trend

The yield and quality of crops are highly dependent on climatic conditions, which have seen drastic changes due to global warming and the rise in population. These changes are indicated by the increased intensity of heatwaves, storms, cyclones, melting of icebergs, and other extreme climatic events. They adversely affect the sowing and harvesting pattern and yield. Most of the tropical countries are facing either an increased density of drought or scarcity of water. In such conditions, farmers face a huge loss as they have to sell their products at a very low cost. However, with the help of innovative smart farming software and hardware techniques, farmers can predict the climatic conditions, weather, and humidity level of the soil. This eases the overall farming process and reduces wastage. Thus, it is highly beneficial to adopt smart farming solutions that can accurately relay timely information related to multiple aspects of agriculture. Therefore, the frequently changing weather conditions will drive the adoption of smart farming.

Smart Farming Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart farming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart farming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart farming market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart farming market vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

