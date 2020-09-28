Pacific Frontier Investments Inc.: Pacific Frontier Investments Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Pacific Frontier Investments Inc. ("PFI" or the "Company"), a Canadian company based out of British Columbia, focused on growing its portfolio of Pathfinder Camp Resorts into a network of family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement up to 30,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.07 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $2,100,000 (the "Offering"). All funds are stated in Canadian dollars.

The Common Shares will be offered and sold by private placement in Canada to "accredited investors" within the meaning of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and other exempt purchasers in each province of Canada. The Company is currently not a reporting issuer or equivalent in any jurisdiction, and the statutory restrictions on resale and transfer for the Common Shares will be indefinite until such time as the Company becomes a reporting issuer. In addition, the transfer of Common Shares is subject to Board approval and all Common Shares will be, upon the Company's completion of a going public transaction, subject to a pooling arrangement to which the Common Shares cannot be sold or traded until the date that is four months and a day after the completion of the going public transaction.

There are no minimum number of Common Shares or minimum aggregate proceeds required to close the Offering and the Company may, at its discretion, elect to close the Offering in one or more tranches. Management anticipates that the Company will allocate the net proceeds of the Offering towards the acquisition and improvement costs related to properties and businesses in its acquisition queue, and general working capital.

Subject to compliance with applicable laws, agents will receive a cash commission equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds from the Common Shares sold under the Offering and a number of broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") equal to 8.0% of the number of Common Shares sold under the Offering. Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at any time prior to the date that is 24 months from the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price equal to $0.10.

About Pacific Frontier Investments Inc.

Pacific Frontier Investments is a private Canadian company based out of British Columbia that is focused on growing its portfolio of Pathfinder Camp Resorts into a network of family friendly RV parks and campgrounds. The Company has multiple locations under sale contract and in its acquisition pipeline, where all businesses are located in desirable locations with strong tourism demand. Additional information may be found at www.PacificFrontier.co

For further information please contact:

Pacific Frontier Investments Inc.

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director

Ph: 604 914 2575

ir@PacificFrontier.co

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Pacific Frontier Investments Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608104/Pacific-Frontier-Investments-Announces-Private-Placement