The pine nuts market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. The market has witnessed a positive impact due to the COVID-19 situation. The research analysts at Technavio expects the pine nuts market to grow by USD 332.23 million during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 8%.
Pine Nuts Market Segmentation Analysis by Product
- Siberian pine nuts
- Korean pine nuts
- Chilgoza pine nuts
- Singleleaf pinyon nuts
- Italian stone pine nuts
Siberian pine nuts accounted for the largest pine nuts market share. Siberian pine nuts are primarily preferred by consumers due to its attributes that aid in weight loss, lowering of cholesterol levels, and in preventing cancer and premature aging of cells. Additionally, these nuts also protect the body against infections and viruses. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the pine nuts market size.
Pine Nuts Market Regional analysis
- The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran).
- 56% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
- Favorable weather conditions in the major pine nut-producing areas will significantly drive pine nuts market growth in this region over the forecast period.
- China and India are the key markets for pine nuts in APAC.
Pine Nuts Market: Key Market Drivers
Pine nuts market is expected to be driven by the multiple health benefits associated with pine nuts. Urbanization has helped change the lifestyle and dietary habits of people across the world. Thus, there has been an exponential increase in the consumption of natural food products. Hence, healthy eating has increased the demand for pine nuts as they are unprocessed and contain vitamins, fibers, and naturally occurring minerals. Pine nuts help in reducing weight. They have antioxidant properties and high vitamin E content, which helps in improving skin texture. Pine nuts are gluten-free, which renders them suitable for people with celiac disease. The fiber content of pine nuts also helps in preventing heart attacks.
Increase in Demand for Pine Nuts as a Flavoring Agent will be a Key Market Trend
The players in the pine nuts market are introducing new flavors to attract customers. They are being used in chocolates, trail mixes, toppings for salads, and pasta dishes. Pine nuts are also used in many different ways in sweets, salads, cakes, pralines, and many savory dishes. Thus, the increasing demand for pine nuts as a flavoring agent is a key trend in the market.
Pine Nuts Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pine nuts market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pine nuts market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pine nuts market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pine nuts market vendors
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
